NDVR Inc. Purchases 2,896 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

NDVR Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.46. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.During the same period last year, the company earned $11.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho set a $112.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

