Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $431,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,540,026.25. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,863,353.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,392,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,594,770.45. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,013 shares of company stock worth $15,616,747 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Walmart Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

