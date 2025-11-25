Keep Network Price Hits $0.0519 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $50.20 million and $700.04 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,787,054 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.
Keep Network Token Trading
