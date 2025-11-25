Verasity (VRA) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $27.98 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,228,872,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,081,247,106 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

