Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $70.85 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $70.85 million and approximately $129.90 thousand worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $507.97 or 0.00580516 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

