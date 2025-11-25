Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FBRX. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,641.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.98.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

