Financial Comparison: Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) vs. Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Solarwindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its share price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solarwindow Technologies has a beta of -7.97, meaning that its share price is 897% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Solarwindow Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $61,134.00 84.79 -$9.13 million ($2.92) -0.51 Solarwindow Technologies N/A N/A -$2.26 million ($0.03) -13.00

Solarwindow Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Solarwindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.3% of Solarwindow Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Solarwindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A -216.56% -98.27% Solarwindow Technologies N/A -51.26% -47.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Solarwindow Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 Solarwindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Solarwindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

