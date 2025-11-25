Goldfinch Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $24.86 million and $202.30 thousand worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87,599.29 or 1.00110361 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,404,135 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of "trust through consensus", the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets."

