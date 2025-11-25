Financial Review: Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) versus Suzano (NYSE:SUZ)

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Suzano”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV $3.01 billion 2.02 $429.88 million $0.61 16.16 Suzano $8.79 billion 1.33 -$1.31 billion $0.96 9.20

Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Suzano. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Suzano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suzano 0 1 1 2 3.25

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suzano pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suzano has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Suzano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Suzano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV 13.02% 145.62% 14.29% Suzano 13.03% 16.39% 4.05%

Summary

Suzano beats Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups. In addition, the company offers pets shampoos, sprays, repellents, and cleaners. Further, it provides liquid hand soap, foaming liquid soap, and liquid body wash; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, pre-folded products for adults. Additionally, the company offers anti-bacterial gels; disinfectant sprays; face masks; dispensers; hand towels; and industrial cleaning cloths. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Kleenex, Evenflo, Pétalo, Suavel, Cottonelle, Depend, Kotex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Vogue, Delsey, Diapro, LYS, Fancy, Kimberly-Clark, and Escudo brands. The company exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Suzano

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

