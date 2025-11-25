Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $224.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.02. The company has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. UBS Group set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

