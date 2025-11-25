Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $36,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Paycom Software by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 9,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $930,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.8%

Paycom Software stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.50 and a twelve month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

