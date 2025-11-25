TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Takes $160,000 Position in eToro Group Ltd. $ETOR

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETOR. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,499,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter worth about $16,516,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on eToro Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of eToro Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

eToro Group Price Performance

Shares of ETOR opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.48. eToro Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.66 and a 12 month high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.03.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.

About eToro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

