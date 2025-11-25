AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,842 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,169,000 after buying an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,357,000 after acquiring an additional 189,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,187 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a $225.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $229.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a market cap of $405.81 billion, a PE ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.