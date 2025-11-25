Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on A. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb raised Agilent Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $153.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.380 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.860-6.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,200. The trade was a 27.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10,600.0% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 490.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.