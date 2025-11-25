Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $50,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 8,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7,825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 11,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of GPC opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.36. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 3.36%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-7.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

