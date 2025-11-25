Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.7 billion-$42.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.8 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 104.97%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $275,170.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,650.50. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $525,120,000 after buying an additional 3,496,254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,475,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 2,683.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 667,801 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 855.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 686,644 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,094,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Best Buy by 410.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 685,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after purchasing an additional 551,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

