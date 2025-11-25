Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

VOR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

VOR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 132,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.02. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $65.80.

Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($0.27).

Insider Activity

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $688,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,483,061.86. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $7,666,646.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,906.56. The trade was a 94.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,398,142 shares of company stock worth $60,677,999 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company’s VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

Featured Articles

