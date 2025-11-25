Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.31.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $663,882,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,560,000 after buying an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after buying an additional 1,473,386 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,174,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

