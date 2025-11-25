First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 8.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

