2,280 Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 506,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 461,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $102.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its 200-day moving average is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $109.22.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

