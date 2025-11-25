Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Ralliant Price Performance

Ralliant stock opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. Ralliant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralliant Dividend Announcement

Ralliant ( NYSE:RAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ralliant from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

