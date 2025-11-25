Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11,417.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,668,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,515,383 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,084,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

