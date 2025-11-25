Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $23.63.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

