Westport Asset Management Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Westport Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 98,172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 166,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 117,174 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 384.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

View Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.