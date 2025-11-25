Centene Corporation $CNC Stock Holdings Lifted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 57.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Centene and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Centene Stock Up 4.6%

Centene stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. Centene Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

