XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 9,984 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank Of Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

RY stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.49.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

