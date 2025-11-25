Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $280.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gartner from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

Gartner Stock Down 1.8%

Gartner stock opened at $229.93 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

