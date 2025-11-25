XTX Topco Ltd Buys 125,767 Shares of Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 308.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,767 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Primo Brands were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Brands by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,704,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Primo Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,089,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,551,000 after buying an additional 971,939 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Primo Brands by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,019,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,912 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Primo Brands by 401.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,656,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 60.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,802,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Primo Brands from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Primo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Primo Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In other Primo Brands news, CEO Eric J. Foss acquired 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,265.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 360,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,581.40. This represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 5,000 shares of Primo Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 17,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,396.26. The trade was a 39.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 203,469 shares of company stock worth $3,214,674. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Primo Brands stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Primo Brands Corporation has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -129.03%.

Primo Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

