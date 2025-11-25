XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,574,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,224 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,457,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,417,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,320,000 after buying an additional 309,698 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ARM by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,112,000 after buying an additional 372,081 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ARM by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,513,000 after buying an additional 49,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. UBS Group dropped their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

NASDAQ ARM opened at $134.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 172.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

