Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Holdings Raised by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.05.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

JNJ stock opened at $206.07 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $206.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.