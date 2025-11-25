Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,499,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,114,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after buying an additional 51,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,549,000 after buying an additional 406,940 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,518,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $90.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.