Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27, FiscalAI reports. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.250-1.450 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Kohl’s has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 290,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 287.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

