Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $12.29 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $191.56 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.070-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,416.75. The trade was a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

