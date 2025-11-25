KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR stock opened at $117.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

