XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,407,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,966,767,000 after purchasing an additional 121,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,313,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,214,585,000 after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,603,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,984,000 after acquiring an additional 174,056 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $761.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $476.49 and a 1 year high of $800.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,843.04. The trade was a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $678.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

