Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after purchasing an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,794,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,356,000 after buying an additional 444,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,839,000 after acquiring an additional 310,799 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:APD opened at $256.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.55 and a 52 week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is -402.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

