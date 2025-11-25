Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $128.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $102.24 and a 1 year high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

