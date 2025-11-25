Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.20 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,801.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,147 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.3% during the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. This represents a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,496,398 shares of company stock worth $252,332,032 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $189.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $184.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $182.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 511.10, a PEG ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.77 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.