Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,607,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 83.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,904,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $854,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $245,757,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $101.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.