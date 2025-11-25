Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 83,976 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 4,004.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,976 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,074,000 after acquiring an additional 127,232 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 617,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 403,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,123,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,533,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the last quarter.

FTEC opened at $219.70 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $240.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

