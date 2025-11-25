World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) & Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Financial Survey

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) and World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and World Access’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Insurance Group 15.95% 15.07% 4.46% World Access N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Hamilton Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of World Access shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Insurance Group $2.80 billion 0.96 $400.43 million $4.20 6.51 World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hamilton Insurance Group and World Access”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hamilton Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than World Access.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and World Access, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Insurance Group 0 2 7 1 2.90 World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Hamilton Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hamilton Insurance Group is more favorable than World Access.

Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group beats World Access on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty. In addition, it offers accident and health, cyber, energy, environmental, financial lines, fine art and specie, kidnap and ransom, mergers and acquisitions, marine and energy liability, political risk and violence, professional liability, property binders, property direct and facultative, professional lines, space, upstream energy, excess casualty, war and terrorism, allied medical, management liability, medical professionals, general liability, products liability and contractors, and small business casualty insurance plans, as well as surety and treaty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

