Summit Global Investments Sells 1,053 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Summit Global Investments lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 83,859.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 32,705 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $727,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $92,168.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,651.30. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.60, for a total value of $560,637.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,218,964. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,812. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $124.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

