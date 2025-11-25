Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 12,580 Shares of Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 850.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,840,000 after buying an additional 3,068,916 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181,546 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,380,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $35.35 on Tuesday. Concentrix Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.110-11.230 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.960 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Concentrix from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.03 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,048,361.83. The trade was a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,410. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

