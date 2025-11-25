Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 864.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $968,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 2.21. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

