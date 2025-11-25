Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 5,112.5% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Donaldson by 266.7% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Donaldson stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,170.27. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $2,550,724.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock worth $5,129,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

