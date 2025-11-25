Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,093.20. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali John Mirshekari sold 125,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $3,630,821.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 142,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,555.93. The trade was a 46.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,932 shares of company stock worth $7,962,744. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE ST opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -240.00%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

