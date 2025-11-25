Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Head to Head Survey

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) and Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Under Armour and Tefron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Under Armour 4 18 3 0 1.96 Tefron 0 0 0 0 0.00

Under Armour currently has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 49.26%. Given Under Armour’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Under Armour is more favorable than Tefron.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Under Armour $5.05 billion 0.37 -$201.27 million ($0.21) -21.00 Tefron $293.86 million 0.27 $15.11 million $0.87 7.39

This table compares Under Armour and Tefron”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tefron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Under Armour. Under Armour is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tefron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Under Armour shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.3% of Tefron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Under Armour has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tefron has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Under Armour and Tefron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Under Armour 1.99% 7.24% 3.06% Tefron 4.31% 15.13% 7.68%

Summary

Under Armour beats Tefron on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications. In addition, the company provides accessories, which include gloves, bags, headwear, and socks; and engages in brand licensing, digital subscription, advertising, and other digital business activities. It primarily offers its products under the UNDER ARMOUR, ARMOUR, HEATGEAR, COLDGEAR, HOVR, UA, PROTECT THIS HOUSE, I WILL, ARMOUR FLEECE, and ARMOUR BRA brands. The company sells its products through wholesale channels, including national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, mono-branded Under Armour retail stores, institutional athletic departments, and leagues and teams, as well as independent distributors; and directly to consumers through Brand and Factory House stores, as well as through e-commerce websites. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products. Tefron Ltd. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Misgav, Israel.

