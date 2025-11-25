Summit Global Investments Purchases 25,682 Shares of SM Energy Company $SM

Summit Global Investments grew its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 117.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,481 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 25,682 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SM Energy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 332.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 73.1% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. SM Energy Company has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

