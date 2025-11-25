Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,449 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,449,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.