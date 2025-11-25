TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,913,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,058,000 after buying an additional 2,452,449 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after buying an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 41,691.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,453,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,412,000 after buying an additional 1,449,600 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $58.98.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
